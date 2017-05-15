Riverside Public Utilities Receives Highest National Diamond Recognition for Reliable Electric Services

Riverside, Calif. – Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) has been recognized as the only Diamond reliable service provider for electric services in California for 2017. Only 43 out of more than 2,000 utilities across the country achieved this status.

The Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3®) award designation recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria within each category are based on sound business practices and represent a utility-wide commitment to the safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Designations last for three years and this is RPU’s second Diamond recognition by the American Public Power Association (APPA).

“Recognition of this magnitude continues to showcase RPU among the best publicly owned utilities in the country. As we further engage the community with Utility 2.0, our strategic plan for the future, providing Riverside customers with reliable electricity through re-building aging infrastructure and investing in innovative technologies remains a top priority,” said Girish Balachandran, RPU General Manager. “Riverside is supported by a strong workforce dedicated to providing the level of service our customers deserve.”

“Our locally-owned utility continues to provide excellent customer service to Riverside residents and businesses,” Mayor Rusty Bailey said. “RPU’s track record of high-quality service contributes directly to our quality of life as residents and our ability to provide a competitive advantage to our business community.”