Fontana’s 4th of July Celebration to Light Up the Sky

Fontana, Calif. – The City of Fontana Community Services Department will be hosting Fontana’s 4th of July Celebration at Fontana High School on Monday, July 4, 2016 starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $4 per person and on sale now. The family-friendly community event includes live music, free giveaways and a fireworks spectacular to light up the night sky.

Fontana’s 4th of July Celebration will include something for everyone to enjoy. Take in the live entertainment on stage, purchase delicious food, browse novelty vendors and participate in a variety of interactive activities. The classic rock tribute band Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Shout-out will be jamming out on stage and keeping you up and dancing all night long. The grand finale will include a spectacular fireworks show that will be a mesmerizing aerial display packed with surprises.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. at Fontana High School located at 9453 Citrus Avenue. The fireworks show will conclude the evening at 9 p.m. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets are now on sale and can only be purchased at the following locations before the event:

Community Services Department, 16860 Valencia Avenue – Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun. 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Jesse Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue- Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue- Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue- Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sat. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

This event sells out every year, so be sure to purchase your tickets today at one of the convenient Fontana locations near you.

For more information about Fontana’s 4th of July Celebration, visit Events.Fontana.org or call 909-349-6900.