Health Services Programs Now Offered On-Campus at CSUSB

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – In partnership with CCI Health, Cal State San Bernardino’s College of Extended Learning will offer new, on-campus courses for several healthcare programs this winter.

In recognizing the constant-growing health services industry, CEL has expanded its healthcare courses from being taught exclusively online to on-campus as well.

Students will develop essential skills and gain a certificate of completion from CSUSB’s College of Extended Learning in the following programs: pharmacy technician, clinical medical assistant, medical billing and coding, and medical administrative assistant.

As with the online programs, these new face-to-face options provide students with the necessary education and practical training to excel in the health services industry. They will become work-force ready by learning from industry professionals.

Students can complete one of the following programs within a few months of the start date:

Pharmacy technician with externship, starting Jan. 30;

Medical billing and coding, starting Jan. 24;

Clinical medical assistant with externship, starting Jan. 23; and

Medical administrative assistant, starting Jan. 31.

Whether students are starting their career or changing careers in the health services industry, visit CEL’s Professional and Continuing Education website at pace.csusb.edu for information on these programs.

For questions or assistance, contact the professional and continuing education program staff at pace@csusb.edu or call (909) 537-5976.

For more information on Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of Strategic Communication at (909) 537-5007 and visit news.csusb.edu.