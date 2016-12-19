Rivera girls and many others receiving FREE Tutoring January 3-5th

Riverside, CA – The Rivera Girls are four young siblings who reside in the Riverside area that have undergone a traumatic shift in their lives placing them in foster care. When their mother passed away unexpectedly, one commendable family stepped in to help fill the void ensuring all siblings would be raised together. The challenges that this foster family faces is substantial; especially during the holiday season when coping with the devastation of a mother’s death is overwhelming. As their foster family maintains all aspects of supporting the Rivera girls, their academic success remain top priority.

My Learning Studio OUTREACH, a non-profit organization is stepping up and seeking help from the community. The OUTREACH’s primary focus is low income, economically challenged, foster, adopted and court appointed students. Free Holiday Tutoring Jan 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2017 is being offered by My Learning Studio OUTREACH as a fundraiser to help support these girls and many others. This event is intended for all students’ grades 1st – 9th and all subjects are welcome. The goal is to provide the same high quality tutoring services regardless of the student’s financial situation.

In addition to the free small group tutoring, My Learning Studio OUTREACH is offering discounted Algebra-Math 1 Finals Preparation ($99.00), Common Core Boot Camps ($99.00), Arts & Crafts ($14.00 per day), and Science for Fun ($12.00 per day) during the three day event. To sign up for Free Holiday Tutoring, www.MyLearningStudio.org or simply call (951) 789-5403.

Volunteers are needed also, you can sign up to volunteer for this event by emailing your contact information along with your favorite subjects to: info@MyLearningStudio.org with “Volunteer” in the subject line or simply give them a call at (951) 789-5403. This is a great way for high school students to meet volunteer hour’s requirement, as well as anyone who interested in giving back to their community.

My Learning Studio OUTREACH is seeking Sponsors to fund the reading and math assessments. Donations to help fund this event and other ongoing classes/workshops are needed as well. This year more than 60 students and families were assisted through the outreach of this organization and the number of students continues to grow. Sponsors and donations can be made by calling (951) 789-5403 or online at www.MyLearningStudio.org

My Learning Studio OUTREACH, located in Riverside, California, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2008, to address the need for low-cost tutoring for low income and under resourced families in the community. Our mission is to encourage and benefit all students and their families academically in creative and innovative ways regardless of ethnic, gender, sexual orientation or any other protected status.