Shop with a Riverside Firefighter at Target Stores

Riverside, CA – The City of Riverside Fire Department has once again joined with Target Stores this holiday season by sponsoring the Shop with a Firefighter Event.

On Monday, December 19th, and Tuesday, December 20th, a few lucky families will spend the morning shopping with Riverside Firefighters at Target. They can purchase whatever they need to make their holiday a special one.

Donations given through the Spark of Love Program made this possible. Engineer Brian Davis, who participated in the event last year, said, “It’s a blessing and an honor to help fulfill holiday wishes to families in need.”

In addition to allowing firefighters to shop with families in their stores, Target will sponsor a breakfast and offer special gifts to the families. The location of the events will be: Target, 3520 Tyler St. (December 19th at 9:00 AM) and the Target store at 3333 Arlington (December 20th at 8:00 AM).

