Hip Hip Howl Way! Arrowhead United Way Dog Park Grand Opening.

The event will be from 10am-12pm

10:15 a.m. Ceremoniously ribbon cutting

10:30 brief speech from City of Rialto, Target and Arrowhead United Way

The rest of the time is for people to enjoy the dog park and visit the booths

Rialto, CA – Dogs (and their owners!) are about to get pampered in Rialto. On Saturday, February 25, 2017 the City of Rialto will hold the grand opening event of Arrowhead United Way Dog Park. It is the first dog park in the City of Rialto, made possible through Target’s Annual MLK Day of Service Grant and in collaboration with Arrowhead United Way. Rialto’s first dog park is located at the west-end of Andreson Park, along Lilac Avenue. Arrowhead United Way Dog Park features two doggie obstacle courses, for small and large sized dogs, fun and festive decorations and a fence to secure the dogs so that they can run free.

At the grand opening event PetSmart will be intendance to inform fellow and new pet owners on pet care and offer free vaccines. Arrowhead United Way and Target will have informational booths and give-a-ways. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to take selfies with Target’s mascot Bulleye the dog. The event is free and open to the public.

Come celebrate with us on Saturday February 25th from 10am -12pm. The park is located at 726 S. Lilac Ave., Rialto, CA 92376.

The Arrowhead United Way is a volunteer driven organization that actively supports health and human services by focusing on education, income, and health. These services address the underlying causes of the community’s issues and create lasting change. We encourage individuals to become more involved in the community by giving, advocating, and volunteering.