Riverside City College To Host Free AFA CyberCamp

Riverside, CA Riverside City College has been selected to participate in the Air Force Association’s (AFA) CyberCamp Program.

The RCC AFA CyberCamp, which will be held July 17-21, can accommodate 50 students. The five-day camp, which runs from 9 am to 4 pm, is free and is open to incoming high school juniors and seniors. Students can register through Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/2pGTfolcybercamp.

Students will receive a hands-on curriculum kit, cyber ethics and critical network security skills and tools. The AFA CyberCamp will culminate in a team-based competition that puts the campers in the role of IT administrators tasked with finding and addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated network environments. The local AFA CyberCamp competitions will closely mimic AFA’s annual CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

“There is a great need for trained cyber security,” Skip Berry, assistant professor, Cyber Security, CISSP, said. “Job openings will continue into the foreseeable future.

“The College offers a robust cyber security program and we are looking to reach high school students in order to foster interest in pursuing a career in cyber security.”

The CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program was created by the Air Force Association to attract individuals to c​ybersecurity and other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation’s future. In addition to the annual National Youth Cyber Defense Competition and the AFA CyberCamp program, CyberPatriot has launched the Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative designed to introduce young students to online safety. To learn more about CyberPatriot, visit www.usycyberpatriot.org.

