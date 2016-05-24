Lift Your Table to Receive Faces of Entrepreneurship Award in Sacramento

CVWBC CLIENT BETHANY SMITH OF “LIFT YOUR TABLE” TO RECEIVE CAMEO’S “FACES OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD” IN SACRAMENTO ON JUNE 8

Palm Desert, California. – The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center (CVWBC) is pleased to announce that Bethany Smith, a CVWBC client and local entrepreneur will receive the Cameo “Face of Entrepreneurship Award” on June 8, 2016 in Sacramento.

The award, which has been in existence for five years, recognizes job creation among micro-entrepreneurs. According to Claudia Viek, C.E.O. of CAMEO, “CAMEO initiated the ‘Faces’ award to celebrate the true job creators: the small businesses that build sustainable communities. These micro-businesses will be the growth engine of the 21st century economy.”

Bethany Smith is the owner of Lift Your Table(r), a local company that has developed an attachment to raise tables to display height in order to avoid back strain. The product has increased in popularity within the past two years, increasing profitability in the company and allowing for the exceptional growth for which she is being rewarded.

As a client of the Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center, Bethany was a participant in the It’s Your Time program, and was one of four winners of the Inland Empire Small Business Competition in August of last year. She was also a semi-finalist in the InnovateHER competition sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The CVWBC is a grant-funded program which provides free business counseling, free and low-cost workshops and events, and mentoring designed for women business owners, but available to all.

The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

