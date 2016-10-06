Marketing 101 – the Top Ten Marketing Tips with Stephanie Greene

CVWBC Presents FG Creative’s Stephanie Greene with the Basics, “Marketing 101: Top 10 Marketing Tips,” on October 13th.

Palm Desert, California. – The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center (CVWBC) is presenting a workshop entitled, “Marketing 101: Top Ten Marketing Tips” on Thursday, October 13, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Workforce Development Center in Indio. The workshop, facilitated by Stephanie Greene of FG Creative, is a brief overview of the basics of marketing, and top ten tips for small business owners.

The workshop will be held at the Workforce Development Center at 44199 Monroe Street, Indio CA. Cost for the workshop is $20 with online registration. Because the facility locks its doors at 5:30, it is necessary to be in and seated at that time. To register, please go to www.cvwbc.org. For more information call Kim Scanlan at 760.345.9200.

This workshop will look at basic marketing terms and techniques, and the top ten tools and simple strategies to help your business grow. From common-sense strategies to basic advice regarding how to track results, this workshop has a little bit of everything for every business.

Facilitator for the workshop is Stephanie Greene is the CEO of FG Creative, a full service marketing, advertising and PR, and online agency that has worked with valley businesses and non-profits for over 13 years. Mrs. Greene has nearly 30 years of experience in a variety of areas, including tourism, city marketing, and Native American casinos. She achieved the designation of Certified Marketing Director which afforded her the opportunity to work with such centers as Fashion Island, Westminster Mall, and Tustin Marketplace.

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The CVWBC is a grant-funded program which provides free business counseling, free and low-cost workshops and events, and mentoring designed for women business owners, but available to all.

The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

