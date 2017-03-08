Norco Music Teams up with Feeding America® to host Benefit Concert to Feed Families in Need

Norco, Ca – On March 18, the Norco Music department and student artists will host a benefit concert in the College amphitheater. The event begins at 7:30 pm. Admission is $5 – which is equivalent to 45 meals through Feeding America. Proceeds will go to Feeding America in Riverside and San Bernardino communities.

Live performances by Norco Music student artists and alumni include: Adventurist, Devin Renee and Stoneking.

“Our college is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and what better way to bring people together than through music,” said Bryan Reece, Ph.D., Norco College president.

As an extra incentive, Norco Music’s newest album, Collision Course, is being released on April 28. Participants that bring five canned goods to the benefit concert will receive a $5 off voucher toward purchase of the CD.

“It’s awesome to collaborate and hold an official benefit concert that helps Feeding America right here in our community,” said Brady Kerr, Music Industry Studies instructor.

About Norco Music

The Norco Music program offers a unique and innovative approach on musical creativity. Music students at Norco study with experienced instructors, attend concerts, and have numerous performing opportunities. Students have the opportunity to learn performance techniques for the recording studio in a state-of-the-art professional environment. For information, visit www.norcomusic.com or www.facebook.com/norcomusic .You can also follow Norco Music on Instagram @norcomusic.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, it provides food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people it serves; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org.