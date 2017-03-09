Twelve-year-old Rialto student launches a bold & exclusive fashion brand to raise money for charity

Rialto, CA – Meet Tara, a twelve-year-old Rialto designer, with a passion for colorful pens, markers and decorative drawings. In her first trip to Japan, 2 years ago, she spent her entire allowance to collect a range of intricate pens from every city she visited. Her collection has grown significantly since then with her travels to Australia, Italy, France and around the States. Tara likes to experiment with different colors, blending techniques, and combining solid geometric shapes with free-flowing colorful details and floral motifs.



Like other children at her age, Tara likes to play outside with her sisters and her friends, watch endless Youtube videos and avoid cleaning her room for as long as her parents let her. She is also a straight-A student and has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.



The Taraly brand (Taraly.com) was created to feature Tara’s creative designs on a range of life-style products. All the designs are hand drawn and colored. Products are made to order. All the apparel products are hand cut and sewn in California.



A portion of the proceeds is donated to Charity:Water to help provide clean and safe drinking water to people in developing nations. Tara chose Charity:Water because water is solution to many of the world greatest problems and Charity:Water is the only charity where 100% of public donation goes towards the cause.