Comic Con Revolution Coming to Ontario

Additional announcements will be made as guests continue to confirm and support the show.

“We are thrilled to welcome Atomic Crush Events to the Ontario Convention Center” said Michael Krouse, President and CEO, of Ontario Convention Center. “Finally our very own Comic Con! We know visitors to this event will be in for a treat with the planned program, exhibitors, and camaraderie of fellow collectors.”

Comic Con Revolution, a family friendly environment, will feature a full day of programming and events which includes panels featuring screenwriter Doug Jung who wrote the scripts for movies including Star Trek Beyond. Other panels include creating comics, creator & comic spotlights, cosplay panels, kid’s panels, and capped off with a Cosplay Contest. Our show floor will feature exhibitors & vendors who sell movie memorabilia, toys, t-shirts as well as full guest list of top industry talent.

Information about Comic Con Revolution is available at www.comicconrevolution.com

Comic Con Revolution

Comic Con Revolution was founded on very simple principles. We are excited to celebrate comics and the creative arts. At the absolute core of what we do are the creators themselves. The people who create the comics, games, toys, film, movies and more that we all love. Without their tireless dedication to creating the fantastic worlds we all get lost in, events like Comic Con Revolution would not be possible. We strive to create the best possible experience for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike. Our team of event industry veterans are dedicated to working hard to create that experience for each of you.

About Atomic Crush Events

Atomic Crush Events is an event consultation and management company that was founded on experience and innovation. Bringing together expertise in event management, marketing, sales and business development to create a unique team that can analyze and identify the best course of action when developing a live event. Our philosophy is simple – create the best experience possible for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike.

About the Ontario Convention Center

A breathtaking venue, frequently used by filmmakers as an onsite location for movies and commercials, Ontario Convention Center is ideal located in Southern California. Built and owned by the City of Ontario and privately managed by SMG. Contemporary in design and equipped with the latest in technology, it boasts more than 225,000 square feet of flexible exhibit space, 2,600 parking spaces, meeting and function space and is ideal for conventions, trade shows, exhibits and meetings. The Center provides a full range of services, world-class cuisine and flexible options provided by a professional, award-winning staff. Over 6,000 full service and economy hotel rooms in the Greater Ontario area, including 2,500 rooms within walking distance to The Ontario Convention Center.