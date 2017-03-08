Comic Con Revolution Coming to Ontario
Ontario and the Inland Empire Get Their Very Own Comic Con at The Ontario Convention Center in Ontario California Saturday May 13, 2017
Ontario, Ca – Comic Con Revolution is an event for long time comic collectors as well as first timers and families who want to experience the excitement. Hardcore fans will recognize many of the names on the guest list while families and first time comic convention attendees will quickly see what makes these events so much fun.
The Inaugural 1-day event at the Ontario Convention Center will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017. The show brings Heroes, Villains, Princesses, Pirates, Aliens and so much more to the Inland Empire.
The Ontario Convention Center located at 2000 E Convention Center Way, Ontario, California will be the home of Comic Con Revolution. Adult tickets are $25, teen tickets (13-17 years-old) are $15 and kids 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. One adult ticket allows for up to two free children’s ticket.
“We are very excited to bring an authentic comic con experience to the City of Ontario and the Inland Empire community as a whole,“ said Atomic Crush Events co-founder Mike Scigliano. He added, “The team behind Comic Con Revolution is working overtime to bring you an amazing experience. Come join the revolution!”
Guests currently scheduled to appear include:
Karl Altstaetter (Mirror)
Tim Bradstreet (Marvel Comics Covers)
Sandy King Carpenter (Producer Ghosts of Mars, Vampires)
Matthew Clark (Injustice: Ground Zero)
Mike Collins (ABC’s of Halloween)
Neo Edmund (Clan of the Vein)
Joshua Hale Fialkov (The Life After)
Derek Fridolfs (Li’l Gothams)
Joel Gomez (La Muerta)
Steven Gordon (X-Men Evolution Animated Series)
Travis Hanson (Life of the Party)
Ray-Anthony Height (Midnight Tiger)
Doug Jung (Screenwriter Star Trek Beyond, God Particle, Scalped)
Scott Koblish (Deadpool)
Mike Kunkel (Herobear)
Hope Larson (Batgirl)
Livesay (Dr. Strange)
Scott Lobdell (Red Hood & the Outlaws)
Pamela Lovas (Regular Show)
Raychul Moore (Cosplayer & Gamer)
Todd Nauck (Spider-Man)
Whilce Portacio (Comic Legend)
Livio Ramondelli (Transformers)
Paolo Rivera (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1953)
Patrick Scullin (Super Siblings)
Beth Sotelo (Grump)
Cat Staggs (Wonder Woman)
Art Thibert (Superman)
Gus Vazquez (Big Hero Six)
Vivid Vidka (Cosplayer)
Dave Wagner (Dot Problems)
Tommy Walker (Actor on Netflix’s Daredevil)
Additional announcements will be made as guests continue to confirm and support the show.
“We are thrilled to welcome Atomic Crush Events to the Ontario Convention Center” said Michael Krouse, President and CEO, of Ontario Convention Center. “Finally our very own Comic Con! We know visitors to this event will be in for a treat with the planned program, exhibitors, and camaraderie of fellow collectors.”
Comic Con Revolution, a family friendly environment, will feature a full day of programming and events which includes panels featuring screenwriter Doug Jung who wrote the scripts for movies including Star Trek Beyond. Other panels include creating comics, creator & comic spotlights, cosplay panels, kid’s panels, and capped off with a Cosplay Contest. Our show floor will feature exhibitors & vendors who sell movie memorabilia, toys, t-shirts as well as full guest list of top industry talent.
Information about Comic Con Revolution is available at www.comicconrevolution.com
Comic Con Revolution
Comic Con Revolution was founded on very simple principles. We are excited to celebrate comics and the creative arts. At the absolute core of what we do are the creators themselves. The people who create the comics, games, toys, film, movies and more that we all love. Without their tireless dedication to creating the fantastic worlds we all get lost in, events like Comic Con Revolution would not be possible. We strive to create the best possible experience for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike. Our team of event industry veterans are dedicated to working hard to create that experience for each of you.
About Atomic Crush Events
Atomic Crush Events is an event consultation and management company that was founded on experience and innovation. Bringing together expertise in event management, marketing, sales and business development to create a unique team that can analyze and identify the best course of action when developing a live event. Our philosophy is simple – create the best experience possible for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike.
About the Ontario Convention Center
A breathtaking venue, frequently used by filmmakers as an onsite location for movies and commercials, Ontario Convention Center is ideal located in Southern California. Built and owned by the City of Ontario and privately managed by SMG. Contemporary in design and equipped with the latest in technology, it boasts more than 225,000 square feet of flexible exhibit space, 2,600 parking spaces, meeting and function space and is ideal for conventions, trade shows, exhibits and meetings. The Center provides a full range of services, world-class cuisine and flexible options provided by a professional, award-winning staff. Over 6,000 full service and economy hotel rooms in the Greater Ontario area, including 2,500 rooms within walking distance to The Ontario Convention Center.