Outstanding Ontario Volunteers Honored for Service

Ontario, CA – A 57 year Ontario resident who has volunteered 3,962 hours in the past 11 years for the Ontario Police Department was honored today by the Ontario City Council at the City of Ontario’s 24th Annual Volunteer Walk of Fame.

George Cerisara, a retired Mechanical Engineer, joined the Ontario Police Department as a volunteer under the S.P.O.T. (Seniors Patrolling Our Town) program in April 2006 as a way to give back to his community. Cerisara assists in patrolling in citizen vehicles, traffic control, special events and has helped keep the streets of Ontario clear of abandoned vehicles, received a bronze star during the special ceremony that acknowledges outstanding City volunteers. S.P.O.T. volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the Ontario Police Department.

Also honored were Robin Kahn, of the Travelers Aid of the Inland Empire and Citlali Yescas, from the Ovitt Family Community Library.

“Our volunteers are an invaluable community resource who provide a wide range of expertise and experience in support of City programs and services,” Mayor Paul S. Leon said. “We could not accomplish all we do without the hundreds of dedicated volunteers in the City.”

The Volunteer Walk of Fame was created in 1994 by the Mayor and City Council to recognize the valuable contributions made in the City by community volunteers. While all volunteers and their service hours were acknowledged, a selection of volunteers who have shown exceptional service and commitment to their community were nominated to receive awards. At the Volunteer Walk of Fame ceremony, Cerisara was presented with a bronze star that will be installed along with past winners next to City Hall.

To learn more about the many volunteer opportunities for the City of Ontario, contact the Human Resources Department at (909) 395-2442.