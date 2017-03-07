New Community Seed Library Now Open to the Public at Chino Basin Water Conservation District

Montclair, CA – On March 11, San Bernardino County residents are invited to a special open house for the new San Bernardino County Regional Seed Library. The free Open House will offer seed saving education workshops, crafts, demos, and activities for the whole family. Residents can now “check in” and “check out” seeds from library to take home and grow their own flowers, trees, vegetables and more. The San Bernardino County Regional Seed Library, a project created by the San Bernardino Master Gardener Program and hosted by the Chino Basin Water Conservation District (CBWCD), is now open to the public. The library is housed in the Landscape Design Room at the Water Conservation Center in Montclair.

The regional seed library will collect and distribute seeds that thrive and are locally adapted to growing conditions in the Inland Valley region. Ultimately, the library’s aim is to encourage biodiversity, promote regionally appropriate seeds, and help residents save money on seeds. After growing season is over, seed library patrons are encouraged to harvest extra seeds and return those to the library’s collection to keep the program going. This new resource is just getting started and is currently looking for seed contributions from the community to create a strong and diverse library.

“Area residents already know our Water Conservation Center as a regional hub for education and inspiration about sustainable, low water landscapes and gardens,” said Conservation Programs Manager Scott Kleinrock. “Offering the San Bernardino Regional Seed Library with our community partners at the San Bernardino County Master Gardeners is a natural collaboration between two groups actively engaging the public on approaches adapted to gardening specifically in our area.”

The open house will take place on Sat. March 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Water Conservation Center located at 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair, California.