Redlands: Forum on Green Investing

Redlands, CA – Local residents interested in the correlation between investment choices and the future of our environment should plan to attend the Saturday, February 25th, 2017 green investing forum at the United Church of Christ in Redlands. The church is located at 168 Bellevue, and the forum will be held in the community gathering hall from 1 – 2:30 PM. Attendance at this event is open to all ages, and is free. The forum is being facilitated by the Redlands Sustainability Network (RSN) and the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District (IERCD).

The event will begin with a presentation by accredited investment fiduciary Scott Smith of Conscious Investment Management (CIM), a Murrieta-based firm focusing on assisting clients in alignment of values with investments, in pursuit of maximum long-term returns. Mr. Smith makes periodic public presentations on the conservation-focused values of his firm, and at the forum on the 25th plans to address attendees on a number of topics including divesting from what harms and investing in what helps; investment resources, trends, and momentum; and the power of financial markets as drivers of sustainability. Following his presentation, Mr. Smith will engage in Q/A with audience members, and will distribute companion literature to his presentation with information consisting of a range of options for making post-forum changes in investment strategy.

Forum attendees will have an opportunity prior to the presentation and following the presentation to visit informational booths set up by the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District and the Redlands Sustainability Network. The Citizens Climate Lobby has been invited to participate but has not yet confirmed presence at this event. In addition to the handouts and information from Mr. Smith and community partners, this event will feature a free raffle with prizes including rain barrels and books on green investing and light refreshments.

The Redlands Sustainability Network is a 501c3 organization formed in 2011 as a support entity to the recently approved Sustainability Plan adopted by the City. The RSN is comprised of community members interested in all aspects of environmental and economic sustainability, and plans and partners in multiple public education and outreach events on the topic each year. This green investing forum is one of many free educational presentations the RSN has facilitated to increase public awareness of the need for and methods of increasing resource and economic sustainability.

The IERCD is a public agency that provides preservation, restoration, and education and outreach services to over 25 cities and unincorporated communities in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. The District operates under the guiding principle that the quality of the environment determines the corresponding quality of life, and works accordingly to improve local habitat sustainability for the benefit of all area dependent species. The Speak-Off is just one of the many events planned and/or participated in by District board and staff, in an effort to spread the message of the importance of conservation of natural resources.

For information about upcoming events please contact Mandy Parkes, District Manager, at mparkes@iercd.org