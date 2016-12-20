San Bernardino County Expands Workforce Development to City of San Bernardino

“We’re honored to provide these vital services as part of our steadfast commitment to the City of San Bernardino and its residents,” — James Ramos, Chairman of the San Bernardino County Board

San Bernardino, CA – The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB) is proud to announce the expansion of its employment and training services to include the City of San Bernardino as part of a plan approved today by the County’s Board of Supervisors.

The move follows a request made to the county by the state this past fall to provide job training and assistance to San Bernardino City residents under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). Previously workforce development had be run by the City of San Bernardino Employment and Training Agency, which has shut down in the wake of San Bernardino’s bankruptcy.

Under the WIOA-funded plan, San Bernardino residents are eligible to receive employment and training assistance at the East Valley America’s Job Center of California at 658 E. Brier Drive, Suite 100.

Job Center Services will include:

career planning and counseling

on-the-job and vocational training

personal coaching

resume assistance

workshops on interviewing and dressing for success.

Mike Gallo, who serves on the Workforce Development Board as well as the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education, said, “The assistance provided by the WDB will be a tremendous asset for the City, improving our quality of life and transforming our community. Creating opportunities through career pathways and vocational education for our youth and adult job seekers is essential to growing our economy.”

San Bernardino County Workforce Investment Board services will expand and include:

An expansion of youth service providers and a focus on foster youth – the latter in partnership with the Children and Family Services Department and the Department of Behavioral Health’s Transitional Age Youth Program.

Close collaboration with San Bernardino City Unified School District on a pilot program that provides work experience for students in career pathways and students struggling in a traditional school setting.

Plans for a job fair within the City in the spring of 2017.

Expand outreach to businesses and other stakeholders in the City.

Actively pursue additional community leaders in the City to serve on standing Workforce Development Board committees.

“We’re eager to help San Bernardino city residents prepare for job and career opportunities,” Ramos said. “We also recognize that by doing so, we incentivize businesses to expand here, which creates even greater opportunity for the community as a whole.”

About the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board

The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB) is comprised of private business representatives and public partners appointed by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. The WDB strives to strengthen the skills of the County’s workforce through partnerships with business, education and community-based organizations. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors is committed to providing county resources, which generate jobs and investment in line with the Countywide Vision.

The Workforce Development Board, through the San Bernardino County Economic Development Agency and Workforce Development Department, operates the San Bernardino County’s three America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC). The AJCCs provide individuals with job training, placement and the tools to strengthen their skills to achieve a higher quality of life. The AJCCs also support and provide services to the County’s businesses, including employee recruitment and business retention programs.

Employers and job seekers who are interested in the Workforce Development Board programs may call: (800) 451-JOBS or visit www.csb-win.org. Also follow us on: Facebook www.facebook.com/SBWIB; Twitter @InlandEmpireJob; and YouTube http://www.youtube.com/SBCountyWIB.