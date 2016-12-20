Citrus Heritage Run to Come Through California Baptist University

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – On January 7, 2017, California Baptist University will be a part of the seventh annual Citrus Heritage Run.

“We are excited to announce the Inaugural Citrus Heritage Run Marathon taking place on January 7, 2017 hosted by the Riverside Road Runners,” said Race Director, Brianna Manion of Sparkswood Events. “A portion of the full marathon (26.2 mile) course will weave through the CBU campus, highlighting another great landmark in the city of Riverside. We are pleased to work with the University and look forward to a fabulous event.”



This unique and “sweet-smelling” course winds through the historic orange groves of The California Citrus Historic State Park and other locations throughout Riverside. New this year is the addition of a full marathon (26.2 miles) distance. Race distances also include a half marathon (13.1 miles), 5K (3.1 miles) and a one-mile kids race for fun, with the full marathon making a loop around the campus of CBU. The Lancer cross country and cheer teams will be there along the way to help encourage those distance runners as they race past the 10th and 11th marathon mile markers.



To be a part of Riverside’s inaugural marathon, sign up online HERE. CBU students, faculty and staff can get a $5 discount to the race (marathon, half and 5K distances) admission by using the promo code CBURUNS when registering online. For more information about the event, please visit the Citrus Heritage Run website.

View the full map here