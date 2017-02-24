The San Bernardino County Library Celebrates Seuss

San Bernardino, CA – The San Bernardino County Library invites you to join in the celebration of everyone’s favorite author, Dr. Seuss. A week-long celebration of reading and Dr. Seuss is in store, in support of the Countywide Vision’s literacy campaign, Vision2Read, and NEA’s Read Across America initiative. Starting Saturday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, March 4, each of our 32 branch libraries will host a special-themed storytime or event featuring popular Dr. Seuss stories.

Dr. Seuss Dates & Locations

All SBCL branches will host fun programs for the whole family which include crafts and, of course, reading favorite Dr. Seuss stories. Select branches will offer opportunity drawings and more. Please check with your local County library for more details.

NEA’s Read Across America is an annual reading initiative and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serves a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.

The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community.

For more information on the San Bernardino County library system, please visit http://www.sbclib.org or call (909) 387-2220.