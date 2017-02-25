Police, County Fire, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Burrtec join forces to improve quality of life

ABOVE: The Quality of Life Team with Councilmember Benito Barrios, Councilmember Fred Shorett, and Mayor Davis at the Red Tape to Red Carpet Awards Event.

San Bernardino Quality of Life Team Wins Award from Regional Economic Development Organization

San Bernardino, CA – Last night, the region’s only economic development organization, Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP), recognized the San Bernardino Quality of Life Team with the Public-Private Partnership Award at their Fourth Annual Red Tape to Red Carpet Awards sponsored by J.P. Morgan Chase. The purpose of the event is to recognize agencies that have developed innovative ways to avoid bureaucratic red tape for the betterment of local economies and communities.

“The proactive manner by which the team deals with issues of illegal dumping and beautifying our public spaces is something to be proud of.” — Mayor Davis

The Quality of Life Team was nominated for their innovative and collaborative approach to providing a solution to address visible blight concerns expressed by San Bernardino residents and business community. Four finalists from the region competed in the Public-Private Partnership category, and the San Bernardino team was awarded and recognized for the partnership formed with solid waste company, Burrtec, in response to the needs of the community.

Since its inception, the Quality of Life Team has encountered and resolved thousands of complaints in relation to concerns expressed by businesses and residents in San Bernardino. Their efforts have created visible improvement to city parks, vacant lots, as well as many other important thoroughfares within the City. The team has used a proactive approach to solving resident issues and has been touted by families and businesses that have developed rapport with the team members. The partnership with Burrtec has not only allowed the team to respond to the community’s needs more adequately, it has made room for Burrtec to become a fixture in the city’s weekly strategic meetings, shaping and improving the team in its effort toward improving the quality of life in the community.

“The proactive manner by which the team deals with issues of illegal dumping and beautifying our public spaces is something to be proud of. I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of each member of the Quality of Life Team and I congratulate them on their victory,” Mayor Davis said in response to the team’s win.

The Quality of Life Team has continued its collaboration with neighboring agencies, nonprofit partners, and community based organizations. The team, led by San Bernardino Police Lieutenant Richard Lawhead, has made it a point to engage residents, local businesses, and vested partners. The coordination between the Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks and Recreation Departments, and Burrtec addresses concerns on a daily basis, and it has sparked a communal interest in creating a safe, clean and attractive area for business and residents. Congratulations to the San Bernardino Quality of Life Team.