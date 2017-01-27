Skip to main content
Small Business Workshop, Branding: How To Stand Out From the Crowd

Eastvale, CA – On Thursday, February 16, 2017, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, SCORE Inland Empire will host a FREE workshop on Branding: How To Stand Out From the Crowd, at New Day Church, 7155 Hamner Avenue, in the City of Eastvale.

Branding is more than a logo or tagline. It’s what your company stands for—inside and out. To create a strong, successful brand, companies must take an integrated approach that influences everything from how they hire to the way they serve customers. And it starts with answering the question: “Why does our company matter?”

Discover what your business needs to stand out from the crowd. Having the right brand for your business can help create recognition, inspire trust, and generate new customers. Does your brand allow your target market to connect with you in a way that will move them to buy or create referrals? Attend this workshop to start fine-tuning your brand now for business success.

Business owners and start-up entities alike are welcome to attend.

Presented By: Carolyn Ortman, CKO Marketing Group

Carolyn Ortman, “The Marketing Matchmaker” guides aspiring and thriving business owners, corporate managers and non-profit administrators to find the right customers for long-term mutual value. With 19 plus years of training, public speaking, marketing, and consulting experience, she has a passion for assisting entities in mastering marketing communications for growth, success, and profitability. A graduate of both UC Riverside and California State University, San Bernardino, Carolyn holds a Bachelors Degree in Business and an MBA in Marketing. www.ckogroup.com

Pre-registration is recommended, as seating is limited.  For more information or to register, please visit http://inlandempire.score.org/localworkshops.  This no-cost seminar was made possible by the City of Eastvale.

