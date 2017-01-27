First 5 California Express Tour Visits San Bernardino Head Start

Above: First 5 California Express Edutainers engage with preschoolers in San Bernardino

San Bernardino, CA – First 5 California Express made a stop in San Bernardino during it’s statewide tour to visit a Head Start Program at the Boys & Girls Club on Thursday, January 26, 2017. First 5 Edutainers spent time with 9 classes at the preschool, talking, reading, and singing songs with children. Each child left with giveaways including maracas, books, puppets, and tote bags to take home to their families after participating in group activities.

The First 5 Express is a bilingual children’s activity center that travels across California to inspire families with children ages 5 and younger to make healthy choices and to understand the importance of a child’s earliest years. By the age of three, 80 percent of the brain is developed in children, creating a critical time for parents and caregivers to prepare children for success in school. Talk. Read. Sing.® is First 5 California’s signature campaign that encourages parents to prepare their children for success by increasing words and language engagement with children.

The First 5 California Mobile Express school will also visit Ontario Maple Head Start on Friday, January 27, 2017. For more information on First 5 California and the Talk. Read. Sing.® campaign, visit www.first5california.com/parents.

About First 5 California

First 5 California, also known as the California Children and Families Commission, was established after voters passed Proposition 10 in November 1998, which added a tax on tobacco products to fund education, health, childcare, and other services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. Its programs and resources are designed to educate teachers, parents, grandparents, and caregivers about the critical role they play during a child’s first five years – with the overarching goal of helping more California kids grow up healthy and ready to succeed in school and in life. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.