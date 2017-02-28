Want to Create Low Cost but Effective Marketing Campaigns?

Palm Desert, CA – On March 1st, marketing maven Stephanie Greene will be conducting her “Marketing 101” workshop at the Coachella Valley Woman’s Business Center (CVWBC). The workshop is designed to help small business owners get a solid understanding of how to put together successful and cost effective marketing campaign in today’s world.

During this highly informative workshop, participants are introduced to the fundamentals of good marketing, inclusive of terminology, strategies and techniques. They also learn which traditional methods still work and the power of the new digital platforms. As an added bonus, Ms. Greene shares her top ten tips for putting together campaigns that are both successful and cost-effective.

According to Ms. Green, “If you want to create low cost, highly effective marketing campaigns for your business, this workshop is the place to start!”

The workshop will be conducted from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the CVWBC office, located at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert. The cost is $20 with online registration. To register go to www.cvwbc.org and click on Workshops. For more information call Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.

Stephanie Greene is the Founder and CEO of FG Creative, Inc., a marketing company that specializes in branding, classic and digital advertising, public relations and media. With marketing practically encoded in her DNA, she thrives on generating new ideas and solutions.

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center, 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino. Housed in the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, IECE, which administers the program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship. The CVWBC provides business counseling, training and mentoring for women business owners in the Coachella Valley.

The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the CVWBC website at www.cvwbc.org or contact Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.

For more information about Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of strategic Communication at (909) 537-5007 and visit the news.csusb.edu.