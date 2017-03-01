Mt. San Jacinto College Foundation Gala March 18th

MSJC Foundation’s Annual Gala to Recognize Community Leaders

Temecula, CA – Join the Mt. San Jacinto College Foundation for its 9th annual gala to raise funds for student scholarships and honor outstanding individuals and organizations.

The theme for this year’s gala is “A Night of Vintage Glamour” and will be a nod to the heyday of radio and TV of the 1940s. Vintage Hollywood-themed formal attire or cocktail attire is encouraged. The evening will highlight the college’s television and radio programs that prepare students for work in today’s dynamic media.

The MSJC Foundation will honor the following during the event:

Outstanding Community Member – Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians

Outstanding Alumni – John Cox

Outstanding Faculty Member – Jim Davis

Outstanding Staff Member – Martha Hall

Special Recognition – Bob Botts

The gala is the MSJC Foundation’s signature event to raise scholarship funds for students and mini-grants to support college programs. Each year, the gala offers an evening of fun with an elegant meal, live music, dancing and a silent auction.

The gala will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Monte De Oro Winery in Temecula.

For ticket or sponsorship information, call 951-487-3171 or visit www.msjc.edu/foundation