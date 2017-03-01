 Skip to main content

Mt. San Jacinto College Foundation Gala March 18th

By
-
0
13
MSJC - Header

MSJC Foundation’s Annual Gala to Recognize Community Leaders

Temecula, CA – Join the Mt. San Jacinto College Foundation for its 9th annual gala to raise funds for student scholarships and honor outstanding individuals and organizations.

The theme for this year’s gala is “A Night of Vintage Glamour” and will be a nod to the heyday of radio and TV of the 1940s. Vintage Hollywood-themed formal attire or cocktail attire is encouraged. The evening will highlight the college’s television and radio programs that prepare students for work in today’s dynamic media.

The MSJC Foundation will honor the following during the event:

Outstanding Community Member – Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians
Outstanding Alumni – John Cox
Outstanding Faculty Member – Jim Davis
Outstanding Staff Member – Martha Hall
Special Recognition – Bob Botts

The gala is the MSJC Foundation’s signature event to raise scholarship funds for students and mini-grants to support college programs. Each year, the gala offers an evening of fun with an elegant meal, live music, dancing and a silent auction.

The gala will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Monte De Oro Winery in Temecula.

For ticket or sponsorship information, call 951-487-3171 or visit www.msjc.edu/foundation

Mt. San Jacinto College News

The Inland Empire's business and community website.

Related News

211 Riverside Community Connect

1st Annual “State of Riverside County Need” Conference on March 15

Riverside County Sheriff Header

New Police Captain in Eastvale California

San Bernardino Symphony - Steven Vanhauwaert

San Bernardino Symphony to celebrate with a “Spring String Fling”

Coachella Valley Women's Business Center

Want to Create Low Cost but Effective Marketing Campaigns?

Inland Empire Off-Highway rules riverside

Riverside County Applying for California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle (OHV) Recreation Division Grants

California State University San Bernardino

CSUSB to Host the Eighth Annual Latino Education Advocacy Days Summit