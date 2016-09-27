Winners of the 2016 Inland Empire Media Awards

Photo Credits – Robert Swap Photography

Riverside, CA – Fourteen local companies and individuals were named winners in the 2016 Inland Empire Media Awards competition on September 22nd at the Mission Inn Hotel in Riverside.

Susan Anderson, President of the AAF Inland Empire said, “We are overjoyed with the great response to this year’s awards and were thrilled to honor all of the amazing finalists and winners last Thursday night. Congratulations to all of you and thank you for your outstanding work and service in the Inland Empire.”

Sponsored by the Inland Empire chapter of the American Advertising Federation, the awards honor media and individuals throughout the region who provide exemplary service to the industry and the community.

“Congratulations to not only the winners but also to the finalists who made it through the rigorous judging,” said Mark Landon, chair of the awards. “And to everyone who dedicates their energy to making the media in our communities so great.”

According to Landon, all nominations were sent to an out-of-state panel of judges who work in media or advertising and have no connection to any of the nominees. In addition to reading the nomination forms, judges had the opportunity to see samples of many of the nominees’ work, including articles, videos, audio and visit websites.

This Year’s judges were: