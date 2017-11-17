Mingle Bells – Marketing, Communication & Advertiser’s Yearly Networking Event

Riverside, CA – Join us for the Inland Empire’s largest holiday networking event for communications, public relations, marketing, and advertising professionals. We’ll have members and guests from the Public Relations Society of America – Inland Empire (PRSA-IE), the American Advertising Federation of the Inland Empire (AAF-IE), the California Association of Public Information Officers (CAPIO), the American Marketers Association of the Inland Empire (AMA-IE), and the National Association of Women Business Owners Inland Empire (NAWBO-IE). Members and non members are encouraged to attend. We expect over 150 people to attend this year.

Celebrate with like-minded professionals as we toast to a year well done. And don’t forget to bring business cards! We hope all attendees reconnect with old friends, network with potential partners, and perhaps meet students looking for internship opportunities. Last year was a tremendous success and we can’t wait to see you there.

This year’s event starts a 4:00pm with a leadership panel consisting of the Presidents of the 5 clubs, moderated by two past-Presidents of our clubs: Aaron Norris of The Norris Group and Jacob Poore of CSUSB’s Coyote Advertising.

Ticket includes light appetizers. A cash bar will also be available.

Early-Bird discount will be available through November 23rd, 2017. One free drink ticket will be given by registering by the early-bird deadline.

Student tickets available.

AAF – http://aaf-inlandempire.com/meetinginfo.php?id=40&ts=1510775081

PRSA – http://prsaie.org/meetinginfo.php?id=121

Students $30 Members $35 Non Members $40

This year’s event is sponsored by The Norris Group and photography is being donated by Jimmy Fu-tography.com