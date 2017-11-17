 Skip to main content
  • Home
  • Business
  • Mingle Bells – Marketing, Communication & Advertiser’s Yearly Networking Event

Mingle Bells – Marketing, Communication & Advertiser’s Yearly Networking Event

By
-
   Tags:
Mingle Bells

Riverside, CA – Join us for the Inland Empire’s largest holiday networking event for communications, public relations, marketing, and advertising professionals. We’ll have members and guests from the Public Relations Society of America – Inland Empire (PRSA-IE), the American Advertising Federation of the Inland Empire (AAF-IE), the California Association of Public Information Officers (CAPIO), the American Marketers Association of the Inland Empire (AMA-IE), and the National Association of Women Business Owners Inland Empire (NAWBO-IE). Members and non members are encouraged to attend. We expect over 150 people to attend this year.

Celebrate with like-minded professionals as we toast to a year well done. And don’t forget to bring business cards! We hope all attendees reconnect with old friends, network with potential partners, and perhaps meet students looking for internship opportunities. Last year was a tremendous success and we can’t wait to see you there.

This year’s event starts a 4:00pm with a leadership panel consisting of the Presidents of the 5 clubs, moderated by two past-Presidents of our clubs: Aaron Norris of The Norris Group and Jacob Poore of CSUSB’s Coyote Advertising.

  • Ticket includes light appetizers. A cash bar will also be available.
  • Early-Bird discount will be available through November 23rd, 2017. One free drink ticket will be given by registering by the early-bird deadline.
  • Student tickets available.

Get Tickets

AAF – http://aaf-inlandempire.com/meetinginfo.php?id=40&ts=1510775081 

PRSA – http://prsaie.org/meetinginfo.php?id=121

Students $30     Members $35     Non Members $40

This year’s event is sponsored by The Norris Group and photography is being donated by Jimmy Fu-tography.com

Business News

Related News

MCIE Cybersecurity Training

Inland Empire Training: Cybersecurity Standards for Federal Contractors

MCIE Summit

Manufacturing Summit Announced

CSUSB Coyote Radio

Cal State San Bernardino Coyote Advertising Wins Two Polaris Awards

Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards

Winners of the 15th Annual Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Announced at Gala

Spirit of the Entrepreneur

Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards, Nov. 14th, 2017

Stater Bros. Markets Header

Grand Opening: New Norco Stater Bros Supermarket