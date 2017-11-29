UPS Adds Dozens of Flights a Week To San Bernardino International Airport During Holidays

San Bernardino, CA – The San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) has entered into an agreement with UPS to support growing seasonal demand for air cargo flights in the Inland Empire. UPS Airlines will operate up to eighteen flights each week during the holidays. The flight segments will include SBD-Louisville, Kentucky, and SBD–Rockford, Illinois, using Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft.

“This is our busiest time of year, and with the huge spike in holiday shipments, we need additional capacity to deliver for our customers. The flights from SBD will connect directly with Worldport, our main air hub in Louisville, and a regional air hub in Rockford, Illinois, connecting the Inland Empire to UPS’s worldwide network,” UPS South California District President Tom Cuce said. UPS expects to deliver about 750 million packages globally between Black Friday and New Year’s Eve, a five percent increase over 2016.

Carey Davis, Mayor of the City of San Bernardino and President of the San Bernardino International Airport Authority, added “We are pleased to accommodate growing demand for air cargo in the Inland Empire and are happy to see UPS return to SBD with even more flights. UPS is already a major employer in the region, and will be hiring 200 people from our community to support these new flights.”

In recent years, SBD has made key investments to support air cargo activities which include tremendous expansion and development potential; SBD offers a competitive environment for air cargo companies and freight forwarders looking to grow their presence in Southern California.

About SBD

Located 60 miles east of Los Angeles, the SBD International Airport is located in the heart of a growing goods movement corridor surrounded by the I-10, I-210 and I-215 freeways where the Airport offers state-of-the-art facilities, specialized cargo equipment, and an attractive cost structure for air cargo activities. With a new air cargo facility located adjacent to 60 acres of aircraft ramp, air cargo operators are able to expedite deliveries to end users and consumers. The Airport’s location, combined with newly expanded and modern infrastructure, offers significant air cargo opportunities to the logistics industry.

To learn more about SBD International Airport visit: www.sbdairport.com.