1st Annual “State of Riverside County Need” Conference on March 15

211 Riverside Community Connect

Riverside, CA – Riverside’s 2-1-1 Community Connect will host the 1st Annual “State of Riverside County Need” Conference on March 15, 2017 from 10am-1pm at California Baptist University. The event will feature national, state, and local leaders discussing topics surrounding homelessness and housing, senior advocacy and health, and veteran services. Presenters will share how governmental and nonprofit agencies are offering solutions through partnerships, and provide best practices and funding strategies to more effectively and adequately address these critical issues.

This event will be particularly beneficial to Riverside County nonprofits, community leaders, elected officials, executive government officials, and individuals interested in improving the quality of life for Riverside residents, seniors, and veterans.

Keynote speakers addressing the various issues include:

Homelessness and Housing

  • Joseph Weisbord, Director of Credit & Housing Access, Fannie Mae (Washington DC)
  • Heidi Marshall, Assistant Director County of Riverside EDA
  • Tony Mize, VP of Acquisitions, National Community Renaissance
  • Rose Mayes, CEO of Fair Housing Council of Riverside County
  •  Damien O’Farrell, CEO of Path of Life Ministries

Senior Advocacy and Health

  • Rafi Nazarians, Associate State Director of AARP
  • Jan Jones, Chair of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO)
  • Tony Ortego, Behavioral Health Administrator for the Riverside University Health System
  • Michael Knight, Deputy Director of Senior programs for the Riverside County Office on Aging

Veterans’ needs and services

  • Stephen Peck, President & CEO of U.S.VETS
  • Grant Gautsche, Director for the Riverside County Department of Veteran’ Services
  • Carla Thornton, Board Member of the California Department of Veterans Affairs

For more information on how to attend or to become a sponsor, contact Aaron Norris at 951-823-8268 or email communityconnectevents@connectriverside.org. To learn more about 2-1-1 Community Connect, visit connectriverside.org

Seating is limited – please register soon. $35 attendance includes lunch and executive report.

For more information, to register, or to sponsor: http://connectriverside.org/2017

 

