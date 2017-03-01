New Police Captain in Eastvale California

Eastvale, California – Sheriff Stan Sniff promoted Lieutenant Daniel Hedge to the rank of Captain on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Captain Hedge will be assigned command of the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station, filling an existing vacancy created by the appointment of Jason Horton to Chief Deputy this past month, former Commander of the station. Captain Hedge is a 21-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and has 30 years of overall experience in law enforcement.



Captain Daniel Hedge began his law enforcement career with the Perris Police Department in 1987 as a patrol officer and later, as a corporal. In 1996, the Perris Police Department began contracting for policing services with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department where Captain Hedge continued his law enforcement career. Over the next several years, Captain Hedge worked at the Jurupa Valley Station in varied assignments including patrol, as a Field Training Officer (FTO) and on the Norco Community Oriented Policing (COP) Team. He also oversaw the Norco Citizens Patrol Unit during this time.



In 2001, Captain Hedge was promoted to Investigator and assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center (RPDC). In February 2003, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and transferred to the Moreno Valley Station. As a Sergeant, he was assigned to patrol operations, and later supervised the Moreno Valley School Resource Officer Unit as well as serving as the Administrative Sergeant for the station.



Captain Hedge was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2010, and assigned to patrol and administrative assignments at the Perris Station. He was later assigned to the Jurupa Valley Station as the dedicated lieutenant to the city of Norco. In 2014, Captain Hedge was transferred to the Personnel Bureau where he oversaw the recruiting and hiring for the department.



City Manager Michele Nissen of the City of Eastvale said, “We have been very fortunate to work with highly qualified police chiefs during our 6-year existence. Captain Feltenberger and Captain Horton both placed a high emphasis on quality police service being delivered to Eastvale and I’m sure Captain Hedge will be no different.”

Mayor Verne Lauritzen for the City of Jurupa Valley said, “The city of Jurupa Valley has an excellent relationship with the Sheriff’s Department as our police service provider and we look forward to working with newly promoted Captain Dan Hedge.”



Mayor Pro Tem Ted Hoffman for City of Norco said, “Captain Hedge has served this community before as both a deputy and as a lieutenant. He knows the area and will be a good fit, we expect him to do well.”

The Jurupa Valley Station provides police service to the unincorporated county communities of Highgrove, Lake Hills, Home Gardens, El Cerrito, Coronita, Prado Basin, and the Cleveland National Forest in western Riverside County. The station also provides police services under contract to the cities of Eastvale, Jurupa Valley and Norco, and Captain Hedge will serve as the Chief of Police for all three cities.



Captain Hedge holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Workforce Education from Southern Illinois University. Captain Hedge and his wife Doreen reside in the city of La Verne and have 3 adult daughters and 9 grandchildren.