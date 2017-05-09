2017 SoCal Business Expo and Conference in Ontario on May 31st

Ontario, California – 2017 SoCal Business Expo and Conference will take place on Wednesday May 31, 2017 at the Ontario Airport Hotel and Conference Center. The roots of Hispanic Lifestyle’s business to business events date back to 1996. Over the years Hispanic Lifestyle has celebrated the success of 100’s of Latino owned businesses who continue to Survive and Thrive in California’s economy.

This year’s conference will focus on a legislative update that will be provide national, statewide and local representatives. Followed by a panel discussion with representatives of purchasing organizations. The topic will be how to present, prepare and successfully do business with major companies, utilities and local businesses.

During the luncheon program Hispanic Lifestyle will present our 2017 Survived and Thrived honorees. Lunchtime attendees have the opportunity to hear directly from the leaders of these companies. They have been asked to share with the audience insights on how their business have survived and and ultimatley started thriving tough economic times.

Sponsoring Hispanic Lifestyle’s 2017 Southern California Business Expo and Conference is Wells Fargo Bank, Southern California Edison, the Inland Empire Small Business Development Center, Coke Cola, Rise Programs and Pair.com

Start ups and business owners have an opportunity to speak directly with representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center and U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration.

