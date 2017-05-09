PR in the Digital Age: Best Practices for Influencer Marketing

Brenda Springer, APR – Managing Director, Reveille Inc.

Gone are the days of approaching public relations as a means of garnering only media attention for clients, brands and organizations. Today, PR professionals must know how to capture the attention for a much wider spectrum of audiences. Enter influencer marketing, the science and art of persuasion in the digital age. During this presentation, Brenda Springer, APR, founder and CEO of Reveille Inc., will share lessons learned over eight adventurous years of building award-winning influencer marketing campaigns. She will pinpoint the reasons why and how PR professionals must understand how to identify and target these bloggers, YouTubers and other digital content creators. She will explore how we can garner buy-in for this innovative PR tactic; and share best practices for working with influencers.

Victoria Club

2521 Arroyo Drive

Riverside, CA 92506

When:Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Check-In/Networking: 11:30 a.m.

Program: Noon

DENIM POLICY

Please note that the Victoria Country Club has a strict NO DENIM policy. If you are seen wearing denim you will be asked to leave. Thank you for complying with this policy.

Tickets

$35.00 Welcome as a guest.

$40.00 after 11:45 pm May 16

$30.00 Earlybird rate before May 10

$30.00 Member ticket

$35.00 after 11:45 pm May 16

$25.00 Earlybird rate before May 10

$25.00 Student

$30.00 after 11:45 pm May 16

$20.00 Earlybird rate before May 10

