PR in the Digital Age: Best Practices for Influencer Marketing

PRSA - PR in Digital Age

Brenda Springer, APR – Managing Director, Reveille Inc.

Gone are the days of approaching public relations as a means of garnering only media attention for clients, brands and organizations. Today, PR professionals must know how to capture the attention for a much wider spectrum of audiences. Enter influencer marketing, the science and art of persuasion in the digital age. During this presentation, Brenda Springer, APR, founder and CEO of Reveille Inc., will share lessons learned over eight adventurous years of building award-winning influencer marketing campaigns. She will pinpoint the reasons why and how PR professionals must understand how to identify and target these bloggers, YouTubers and other digital content creators. She will explore how we can garner buy-in for this innovative PR tactic; and share best practices for working with influencers.

Victoria Club
2521 Arroyo Drive
Riverside, CA 92506

When:Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Check-In/Networking: 11:30 a.m.
Program: Noon

DENIM POLICY

Please note that the Victoria Country Club has a strict NO DENIM policy. If you are seen wearing denim you will be asked to leave. Thank you for complying with this policy.

$35.00 Welcome as a guest.
$40.00 after 11:45 pm May 16
$30.00 Earlybird rate before May 10

$30.00 Member ticket
$35.00 after 11:45 pm May 16
$25.00 Earlybird rate before May 10

$25.00 Student
$30.00 after 11:45 pm May 16
$20.00 Earlybird rate before May 10

PRSA Inland Empire members gain access to many personal and professional growth opportunities and resources. Our membership is comprised of Individuals from all stages in their careers from seasoned executives to mid-career managers and those who are new to the profession. Contact us at membership@prsaie.org to find out more about how you can attend one of our luncheons as a guest, or join our dynamic organization.

