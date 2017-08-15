AAF’s August Lunch & Learn: Live Live

Live streaming is the future of social media.

Riverside, CA – Live streaming is the future of social media. Consumers use it, want it, and can’t get enough of it. The average adult consumes more than 5 hours per day of video content. In 2015, YouTube generated more than $9 billion in revenue. Consumers are hungry for authentic content. Your business can join this trend. Join the AAF Inland Empire for the August Lunch & Learn. Tsega Worku will teach you how to plan, strategize, and execute a Live Streaming campaign.

August 30, 2017, at noon in Riverside.

Tickets – http://aaf-inlandempire.com/meetinginfo.php?id=31&ts=1502823648

Presenter: Tsega Worku

Director of Social Media, Turnkey Marketing Inc

Tsega Worku is an accomplished leader with dynamic achievements in integrated marketing communications, brand management, corporate communications and business development. Tsega has worked for top brands such as Adidas and General Motors and now is the Director of Social Media for Turnkey Marketing, Inc.

Turn-Key Marketing is privately held and based out of Southern California in an epic center of creative energy and cutting edge technology. Turn-Key Marketing has received recognition from publications, organizations and public companies such as NADA, NIADA, DMA, Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Dealer Marketing Magazine, Auto Success Magazine, Nissan and Chrysler. Today with a large national sales force, support team and creative guru’s in place, Turn-Key Marketing continues to expanded beyond its original Automotive Industry vertical to include its pioneering event philosophy to almost every other business industry.

$25.00 Member Ticket for 1 Attendee

$20.00 Earlybird rate before August 28, 2017

$30.00 Guest Ticket for 1 Attendee

$25.00 Earlybird rate before August 28, 2017

The Old Spaghetti Factory

3191 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92507

Buy tickets at www.aaf-inlandempire.com