Take Your Mark. Get Set. Go: Senior Fontana Regional Games

Fontana, Calif.– Let the games begin as the Senior Fontana Regional Games is set to take place Monday, August 21, 2017 to Wednesday, September 1, 2017 at various community centers and parks throughout Fontana. To register, visit the Fontana Senior Center (16710 Ceres Ave.) or log on to www.seniors.fontana.org to download a registration form. Registration closes this Friday, August 18, 2017.

Celebrate the active senior with a series of athletic events free to Fontana residents 55 years and better. Events include tennis, swimming, 5K walk or run, 10K walk or run, billiards, bowling, and horseshoes. Individuals can now compete in two new events: Softball skills and Hot Shot (basketball skills).

Participants must reside within Fontana city limits and be a current member of the Fontana Community Senior Center at the time of registration. Individuals wishing to take part in the swimming events may use the Fontana Flyers Master Swim Club membership in lieu of a Senior Center Membership.

The first and second place finishers for each event (in both male and female categories) will receive free entry to the Inland Empire Senior Games held Friday, September 29 to Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

“Being able to host an event of this magnitude that showcases the older adult in a new light will definitely be an eye opening event for the community,” states Community Services Supervisor, Tiffany Starks. “This event is going to be one for the books here in Fontana.”

Register today to participate in the exciting events. Registration closes Friday, August 18, 2017. For event locations, dates, and times, please contact the Fontana Community Services Center or visit www.seniors.fontana.org

