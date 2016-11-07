Business Basics, Nov. 9th in Palm Desert

Palm Desert, California. – The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center (CVWBC) is presenting a workshop entitled, “Business Basics: Starting Out Right” on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their Palm Desert office.

The workshop will be held at the CVWBC office at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert. Cost for the workshop is $15 with online registration; however, as an incentive to attend a $20 coupon for future CVWBC workshops is offered at the workshop. To register, please go to www.cvwbc.org. For more information call Kim Scanlan at 760.345.9200.

In the workshop, participants will learn information to help the pre-venture entrepreneur determine the feasibility of their small business idea in the current market. The discussion centers on business plan development, entity formation, funding opportunities, and the steps to start a business.

Facilitator for the workshop is Kim Scanlan. Mrs. Scanlan is the Lead Training Coordinator and Business Counselor for CVWBC, and has been with the organization for nine years. Prior to discovering her love for small business, she enjoyed a long and happy career in the hospitality industry, 25 years of it as the manager of a fine-dining restaurant.

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The CVWBC is a grant-funded program which provides free business counseling, free and low-cost workshops and events, and mentoring designed for women business owners, but available to all.

The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of Public Affairs at (909) 537-5007 and visit news.csusb.edu.