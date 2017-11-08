Hundreds of Student Researchers Headed to Cal Poly Pomona for Regional Conference

Above photo: Magat-Paula Magat with her poster about her research on Molydbednum-Catalyzed Oxidative Cleavage of Lignin at the Creative Activities and Research Symposium at the University Library at Cal Poly Pomona August 16, 2017.

Pomona, CA – Hundreds of students will present their research projects at Cal Poly Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 18 as part of the Southern California Conferences for Undergraduate Research (SCCUR).

The annual conference received more than 800 research abstract submissions and more than 600 projects will be presented at the conference. Among the oral and poster presentation topics will be:

Utilizing Orange Pomace for Food and Packaging Applications (Cal Poly Pomona)

Are Universal Human Rights Laws Globally Applicable to Combat Cultural Pathways that Lead to Modern Day Slavery? (Cal Poly Pomona)

Decentralized Off-Grid Wastewater Treatment (Cal Poly Pomona)

Drone Detection Using Acoustic Harmonics (Azusa Pacific University)

A Culture of Health: Herbal Remedies in the Peruvian Highlands (Whittier College)

Aggression among Adolescents through Cross-Cultural Research Methods (CSULA)

Adolescents’ Experiences of Loneliness at School (Occidental College)

From Sequence to Activity: Synthetic Neurotoxicity Peptides from Fish-Hunting Cone Snails (Occidental College)

Characterizaion of a HEIST Motor Controller (UC Santa Barbara)

“SCCUR is an excellent opportunity to see the amazing work and talent in the local area,” says Winny Dong, director of the Office of Undergraduate Research at Cal Poly Pomona, where she is also a professor in chemical and materials engineering.

“For students, being able to do hands-on research helps them become more excited about their field and is one of the best ways for them to discover what’s is like to be a professional in their discipline,” says Dong. “Research helps students transition from thinking of themselves as a student studying biology to seeing themselves as biologists.”

Attendees can view the Southern California Conferences for Undergraduate Research program to search for project presentations in their areas of interest or attend the closing ceremony, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Bronco Student Center, where five exemplary presentations will be given.

For more information on the conference, visit www.sccur.org.