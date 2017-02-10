City of Riverside Names Stephanie Holloman Human Resources Director

Career has emphasized professionalism, training programs, internships, mentoring

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Stephanie Holloman, who has spent the past dozen years in key positions at the City of Los Angeles, has been selected as Riverside’s new Human Resources Director. She starts Monday (2/13).

Holloman has spent nine years supervising human resources professionals at the City of Los Angeles Harbor Department, where she established a training and career development program that improved safety and morale by providing more than 12,000 hours of training for employees. A career development program she created saw 45 Harbor employees get promoted to higher positions.

Holloman also created a Port Fellowship program for Master’s degree students interested in government careers and oversaw efforts to reduce the amount of attrition in the department. Holloman also worked a year as a senior policy analyst for then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in the budget and performance management unit.

“Our City’s greatest resource is our employees, who work tirelessly to ensure that Riverside residents and business owners receive the highest-quality public services,” Mayor Rusty Bailey said. “I look forward to Stephanie Holloman’s leadership taking our Human Resources Department to even greater heights.”

Holloman graduated from UCLA with a degree in political science and was recognized with the Dean’s Award for Commitment to Community Service. She earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and worked as operations director for a Los Angeles firm that built affordable housing for low-income families before becoming a legal intern at the Public Counsel Law Center in Los Angeles, overseeing a program that protected the rights of foster children.

Holloman started her career in the City of Los Angeles as an analyst in the Personnel Department before taking the position in the Harbor Department.

“Stephanie Holloman’s experience in human resources management, combined with her wide array of skills ranging from finance to the law, made her stand out among the many qualified candidates for this position,” said Assistant City Manager Marianna Marysheva, who oversees the Human Resources Department. “I am confident she will provide excellent leadership here in Riverside.”

While at the Harbor Department, Holloman championed the creation of internships and career pathways for high school students living near the Port of Los Angeles. She also advocated for industry professionals to volunteer their time as mentors in under-performing schools, which resulted in an increase in high school graduation rates and an increase in the number of students attending college and eventually seeking employment with the City of Los Angeles.

“I am a firm believer that the investment made in the development of City workers, and future City workers, is paramount for the strength of any organization,” Holloman said. “I look forward to working closely with all departments in the City of Riverside to maximize the growth and development of our employees.”