Skip to main content
  • Home
  • Community
  • Civil War at Calico Ghost Town from February 18th & 19th

Civil War at Calico Ghost Town from February 18th & 19th

By
-
0
38
Calico Civil War event, Feb 18th

YERMO, CA  – Calico Ghost Town will come alive with the sounds of bugles, and the thunder of cannon and musket fire. Come witness the history of the Civil War at Calico Ghost Town from February 18 and 19, 2017.

Calico Ghost Town, in partnership with the American Civil War Society, invites you to come and experience a Civil War through historic presentations, troop inspections, artillery demonstrations, military battles, and much more! Battles will take place daily at 11:45 am and 2:30 pm. There will also be live music from Occasional Strings and other performers. Civil War themed crafts are also available for kids to enjoy. On Saturday only, there will be a Blue & Gray Cotillion in the evening and all are welcome to join.

Calico Ghost Town shops and attractions will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $6 for youth (6-15), and free for children 5 and under. For more information on the event or for camping reservations, please call 800-TO-CALICO or visit www.sbcountyparks.com. For more information on the American Civil War Society visit www.acws.net.

Inland Empire Parks

  • The Inland Empire Parks, National Parks, State Parks, County Parks. San Bernardino and Riverside counties have a rich diversity of parks unlike any other populated area in the country. The Inland Empire is literally surrounded by mountain parks, San Bernardino National Forest, to the north and east, and Cleveland National Forest to the west and south. From arid grasslands to…

The Inland Empire's business and community website.

Related News

Mission Inn Foundation Youth

The Mission Inn Foundation Receives Superintendent’s Award for Museum Youth Education

Riverside County Sheriff Header

Riverside Sheriff: 2017 Women’s Career Symposium

Mayor Rusty Bailey and Chief Innovation Officer Lea Deesing in frontground; Riverside City Council with What Works Cities banner

City of Riverside Selected to Join National “What Works Cities” Initiative

MCIE Summit

Upcoming Manufacturers’ Summit to Highlight Changes, Trends, Innovations in the Industry

RAM Cheech Marin Exhibit Frank Romero

Riverside Art Museum to Show Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Collection

IE United Way

Inland Empire United Way (IEUW) Launches New Website