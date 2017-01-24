Civil War at Calico Ghost Town from February 18th & 19th

YERMO, CA – Calico Ghost Town will come alive with the sounds of bugles, and the thunder of cannon and musket fire. Come witness the history of the Civil War at Calico Ghost Town from February 18 and 19, 2017.

Calico Ghost Town, in partnership with the American Civil War Society, invites you to come and experience a Civil War through historic presentations, troop inspections, artillery demonstrations, military battles, and much more! Battles will take place daily at 11:45 am and 2:30 pm. There will also be live music from Occasional Strings and other performers. Civil War themed crafts are also available for kids to enjoy. On Saturday only, there will be a Blue & Gray Cotillion in the evening and all are welcome to join.

Calico Ghost Town shops and attractions will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $6 for youth (6-15), and free for children 5 and under. For more information on the event or for camping reservations, please call 800-TO-CALICO or visit www.sbcountyparks.com. For more information on the American Civil War Society visit www.acws.net.