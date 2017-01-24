Inland Empire United Way (IEUW) Launches New Website

Rancho Cucamonga, CA – Inland Empire United Way (IEUW) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at ieuw.org . The new website is designed to serve as a tool for helping create new possibilities throughout the Inland Empire by connecting the community to its programs and partnerships.

United Way is committed to addressing the short-term emergency needs of low-income families as well as investing in the futures of at-risk children in the Inland Empire. The new website is designed to better communicate the organization’s work and to easily connect community members with opportunities to get help and get involved. The site enables users access to 211 health and human services, discover more than 40 non-profit partner agencies, find free tax help, find volunteer opportunities within the community, and much more.

An entirely new section aimed at connecting caring people with meaningful volunteer opportunities throughout the region has been added. Through the ieVolunteers program, United Way will focus on building volunteer infrastructure and placing volunteers into opportunities within its 40+ Community Impact Partners (organizations funded by IEUW), AmeriCorps and RSVP partners’ sites, and numerous programs operated directly by IEUW.

“This new website provides an instant gateway to our network of trusted, effective nonprofit programs and partners,” said Gregory Bradbard, President & CEO. “For those looking to find a hub of community resources and volunteer opportunities in the Inland Empire, this will be a terrific starting point.”

The new website also features an online donation section, giving supporters the opportunity to sponsor a local child, help to feed hungry kids, or contribute to the Community Impact Fund, which benefits over 40 strong Inland Empire causes.

The new website can be explored at www.IEUW.org.