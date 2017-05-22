CSUSB MFA Candidates to Discuss Work

San Bernardino, Ca. – The 2017 graduating CSUSB Master of Fine Arts students will discuss their body of work as well as their culminating Master’s Project Exhibitions at the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art’s annual “MFA Art Talk” on Thursday, May 25, from 3-5 p.m.

The talk will take place in the museum’s main gallery. An opening reception for Ibel Sinohuiz’s MFA project exhibition will directly follow the talk, from 5-7 p.m.

Tanner McGuire, Nicole Stahl and Ibel Sinohuiz make up the fourth class of MFA students to present Master’s project exhibitions and the CSUSB Department of Art is currently in its sixth year of offering a three-year Master of Fine Art in Studio Art degree.

Tanner McGuire’s MFA project exhibition “Domestic Disturbance” features his current body of work, which explores domesticity, the role reversal happening in the family dynamics, the banality of home life, and the common escapism that occurs in parents.

Nicole Stahl’s MFA project exhibition “Prevail: In the Moment …” features cast glass and mixed media artworks that look back on pivotal memories, weaving a tale of resilience and healing, while looking positively to the future.

Ibel Sinohuiz’s MFA project exhibition, which went on display on May 18 and will run through May 31, features her most recent body of work that explores a personal mythology of her persona, “Baby Lamb,” inspired by her aspirations of becoming a drummer.

About RAFFMA

The Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art is a nationally recognized museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The only accredited art museum in San Bernardino, RAFFMA has accumulated a permanent collection of nearly 1,200 objects focusing on Egyptian antiquities, ceramics and contemporary art. Located at Cal State San Bernardino, RAFFMA houses the largest permanent and public display of Egyptian art in Southern California.

General admission to the museum is free. Suggested donation is $3. Parking at Cal State San Bernardino is $6 per vehicle and $3 on weekends. The museum is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and is closed Friday and Sunday.

For more information, call (909) 537-7373 or visit the RAFFMA website at http://raffma.csusb.edu.