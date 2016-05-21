Eight Los Angeles Dodgers to participate in Rancho Cucamonga Chamber event!

Honoring Men and Women in Uniform

More about ancho Cucamonga Chamber to Honor Men and Women in Uniform

Rancho Cucamonga, California – The Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce eight members of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at least one representative of all five Dodger teams that have won a World Championship, will be in attendance at a very special event to honor men and women in uniform on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Red Hill Country Club.

““We are honored to have these well-known Dodger personalities join in the event to pay tribute to the men and women in uniform”” — Maribel Brown

The public is invited to attend the event from 4:00pm to 11 pm with advance reservations. The evening will include an award ceremony, live entertainment, dinner and dancing under the stars. You will have an opportunity to take a private picture with our honorees and thank them personally for their service.

Advance tickets are available at $50.00 per person at www.ranchochamber.org.

Looking forward to being with Fairly, T Davis, Sweet Lou, The Bull, Cresse, Leary and Russell at tonight's event. https://t.co/NqhcB4YW27 — Fred Claire (@Fred_Claire) May 21, 2016

“We are honored to have these well-known Dodger personalities join in the event to pay tribute to the men and women in uniform” said Maribel Brown, Chairman of the Board for the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce. “A big thank you to our sponsor, Fox Transportation, for extending the invitation to these sport legends. We know this will add to an already special event honoring our local heroes.” If you would like to participate as a sponsor or attend this event, please visit www.ranchochamber.org or call (909)987-1012 for additional information.

Participating Los Angeles Dodgers:

FRED CLAIRE: Fred was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ front office for 30 years, advancing from publicity director of the team to the position of Executive Vice President with responsibility for player personnel decisions and baseball operations. Fred’s 1988 team is the last Dodgers team to win a World Championship. In a distinguished career with the Dodgers, Claire served the team as a publicity director; vice president of public relations, promotions and marketing; Executive Vice President in charge of day-to-day operations; and Executive Vice President and General Manager in charge of player personnel.

BILL RUSSELL: Bill played his entire 18-year, 2,181-game career with the Dodgers as the starting shortstop for four National League pennant winners and the World Series championship team of 1981. He also served as a coach on the team’s 1988 World Championship team and was the team’s manager from 1996 to 1998.

LOU JOHNSON: The player Dodger fans know as “Sweet Lou” received his chance to play for the Dodgers in 1965 when regular left fielder Tommy David was sidelined with a broken ankle in May. Lou made the most of his opportunity, with a major role in the Dodgers’ World Series victory over the Minnesota Twins.

MARK CRESSE: Mark was a member of the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1974-1998; and thus a member of the Dodger World Series teams of 1974, 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1988. A catcher at Golden West College, Cresse was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 1971 MLB draft. He played three seasons of minor league baseball. After retiring, he started the Mark Cresse School of Baseball. His son, Brad Cresse, is a former minor league catcher.

TIM LEARY: Tim was a key member of the Dodgers’ last World Series championship team of 1988. After going 3-11 with a 4.76 ERA splitting his time between starts and as a reliever in 1987, Leary had a breakthrough season for the Dodgers in 1988. He finished the season second on his team behind Cy Young Award winner Orel Hershiser in wins (17), ERA (2.91), shutouts (6), complete games (9) and innings pitched (228.2), while leading his club with 180 strikeouts. He also won the Silver Slugger Award. Following the Dodgers’ World Series victory, Leary was named the Sporting News’ National League Comeback Player of the Year for his regular season performance.

RON FAIRLY: Ron is a former Major League Baseball player and broadcaster. He either played in or broadcast over 7,000 major league games from 1958 through 2006. Ron made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in 1958, their first year in Los Angeles, and played on the Dodgers’ World Championship teams of 1959, 1963, 1965. Fairly played varsity baseball for Rod Dedeaux at the University of Southern California (1958), and he made the most of it. He hit .348 with team highs of nine home runs and 67 RBI while lettering as a sophomore center fielder on the 1958 Trojan baseball team which won USC’s second College World Series championship.

TOMMY DAVIS: Tommy was a member of the 1963 World Championship Dodger team and is the last Dodger to win a National League batting title, capturing the title in both 1962 and 1963. He also led the National League in runs batted in in 1962. During an 18-year baseball career, Davis batted .294 with 153 home runs, 2,121 hits and 1,052 runs batted in. He was also one of the most proficient pinch-hitters in baseball history with a .320 batting average (63-for-197) – the highest in major league history upon his retirement.

AL FERRARA: Brooklyn-born al Ferrara was a member of Dodger teams that went to the World Series in 1963, 1965 and 1966. In 1966, he had one of his best seasons. He played in 63 games with 129 plate appearances, hitting .270, and playing in the 1966 World Series, in which he had one hit in one at bat.

About Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce

The Rancho Cucamonga Chamber is a business friendly membership organization with a vision to promote prosperity. Aimed at improving the economic growth of the region, enhance the quality of life in the City of Rancho Cucamonga; meet the needs of the business community, industry and to promote tourism. As a voluntary organization of business professionals, individuals and firms the goal is to improve business and create a stronger economy. As one of the most respected Chambers in the Inland Empire and the largest in San Bernardino County, it is our privilege to be a voice in city, county, state and federal government. The Mission of Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce is to promote a business friendly environment to enhance the quality of life and the economy of Rancho Cucamonga through Core Competencies including maintaining a strong local economy, promote the business community, provide networking opportunities, provide business referrals, and represent business to government. www.ranchochamber.org

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Official spokesperson

Maribel Brown, President-Chair of the Board

Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce

909.483.0688 email:Maribel@mmprancho.com