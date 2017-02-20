First Annual Engineers Day Celebrated in Downtown Riverside

Riverside, Calif. – In partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers of San Bernardino and Riverside, the City of Riverside, Riverside Public Utilities and Riverside Public Works Department are hosting the first annual Engineers Day in Downtown Riverside on Feb. 24 in celebration of National Engineers Week.

More than 50 students from Alvord Unified School District interested in careers in engineering will be attending this daylong seminar to learn more about careers in the profession.

“We’re opening our doors to these students so they can truly see the impact engineers make in their community every day,” said Riverside Public Utilities General Manager Girish Balachandran. “Our hope is that we might leave them inspired to pursue this rewarding career through a variety of activities.”

Started in 1951 by the National Society of Engineers, National Engineers Week is observed by more than 70 engineering, education and cultural societies, and is celebrated in February to celebrate George Washington’s birthday, who is widely considered the nation’s first engineer. Its purpose is to call attention to the contributions that engineers make to society, and is a time for engineers to emphasize the importance of learning math, science and technical skills.

“Engineers turn ideas into action, from the electrical grid that powers your home or business to the storm drains that protect our communities from flooding. If something is working, it’s probably because an engineer had something to do with it,” said Public Works Director Kris Martinenez.

If you are a member of the media interested in joining us during this landmark day, please contact Heather Raymond at Hraymond@riversideca.gov or 951-826-5904.