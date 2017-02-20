The Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rancho Cucamonga host the State of the City Address for Rancho Cucamonga. On Thursday, February 23, 2017 Mayor L. Dennis Michael will address an anticipated audience of five hundred business professionals and people from the local community with a review of the past year and the upcoming plans for the City of Rancho Cucamonga. The 2017 State of the City theme is “commUNITY”. The location for the annual event is the Lewis Family Playhouse at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center.

This year a new approach has been planned to accommodate additional attendees with the opportunity to provide networking opportunities at Celebration Hall after the Mayor’s presentation. City officials, business leaders, and the local community will come together at 5:00pm in the main lobby of the impressive Lewis Family Playhouse to enjoy a social hour prior to the presentation. The Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce is offering a general admission ticket for $25.00 (plus fees) to attend the Mayor’s presentation only or a VIP ticket of $60.00 (plus fees) with access to the after-program networking and social event including heavy hor d’oeuvres and beverages provided by the Ontario Convention Center.

“The Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce is proud to host and partner with the City of Rancho Cucamonga for the annual State of the City event” said Ernie Braunwalder, Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce President-Chairman of the Board 2016-2017. “This annual event is an opportunity to review the accomplishments of 2016 plus the future plans for our City. Mayor L. Dennis Michael is always inspiring and provides a vision of thoughtful planning that has been the foundation of our innovative leaders in Rancho Cucamonga.” This event planning is being organized by our Immediate Past President Maribel Brown from Minuteman Press of RC and Director Sue Oxarart from the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau along with City and chamber staff.

For sponsorship opportunities visit the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce website at: www.ranchochamber.org or to purchase individual tickets visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com

About Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce

The Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce is a business-friendly membership organization with a vision to promote prosperity. Aimed at improving the economic growth of the region, enhance the quality of life in the City of Rancho Cucamonga; meet the needs of the business community, industry and to promote tourism. As a voluntary organization of business professionals, individuals and firms the goal is to improve business and create a stronger economy. As one of the most respected Chambers in the Inland Empire and one of the largest in San Bernardino County, it is our privilege to be a voice in city, county, state and federal government. The Mission of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce is to promote a business-friendly environment to enhance the quality of life and the economy of Rancho Cucamonga through Core Competencies including maintaining a strong local economy, promote the business community, provide networking opportunities, provide business referrals, and represent business to government. www.ranchochamber.org