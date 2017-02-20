Inland Empire Film and Beer Festival Showing at San Bernardino California Theatre

San Bernardino, CA – Announcing the Inland Empire Film and Beer Festival scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2017. Produced by the nonprofit SLATE Inc., the screenings will take place at the San Bernardino California Theatre.

Like other film and beer festivals Slate has organized over the years, this one will feature some of the regions’ best local beers. Where this festival differs, is that the beers will be an integral part of the films. Each filmmaker will receive a genre, a location specific to the Inland Empire, and of course, a specific style of beer. Once the participant receives this information, the race is on to incorporate all those elements into a fantastic short film to be written, shot, and edited in 144 hours, that’s 7 short days.

This is a juried festival. The judges include representative from local companies as well as individuals with film and industry backgrounds. The top prize is $500 cash award, other prizes include camera rental packages, and other various filmmaking tools.

SLATE Inc. is a 501c3 not for profit with a focus of promoting and expanding the opportunities for local media artists. Funds raised through this event will go towards a new artist endowment program.

Call for Submissions Now Open

Early Bird $75 Until June 30, 2017

Student $50

Late Fee $100 After July 1, 2017

Go to www.slate-inc.org/i.e-film-and-beer-festival.html

If you are interested in finding out how you can support this event please contact Slate Inc., at 909-747-9455 or info@slate-inc.org.