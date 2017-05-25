Gear Up & Read at the San Bernardino County Library

San Bernardino, CA – The San Bernardino County Library invites you to build your mind and participate in our Summer Reading Program: Gear Up & Read!



Throughout the summer, the County Library will host amazing programs and activities as well as give away fantastic rewards at all 32 of our branch libraries. Participating is easy: beam in to your local San Bernardino County Library to sign-up and become part of this read for rewards program to earn exciting weekly incentives.



Gear Up & Read! is part of our county community’s Vision2Read effort. Vision2Read, www.vision2read.com, is a project of the Countywide Vision, www.sbcounty.gov/vision, designed to promote literacy in the county by highlighting literacy-related programs and volunteer opportunities.



This summer, the County Library has a goal of reaching a 10 percent increase in both circulation and participation in the Summer Reading Program, which would put participation at 40,000 individuals.



Reading for rewards is just the beginning. The Library will host various STEM-themed programs including storytime, crafts, discovery time as well as awesome performers who provide exciting, entertaining and educational shows the whole family can enjoy.



The Summer Reading Program is open to all ages so come on in and sign up the entire family. The best part – this program is absolutely free!



The fun doesn’t stop there. The County Library will offer special drawings for children and teens who meet the County Library Reading Challenge. The children’s challenge is to read at least 45 books or the equivalent in pages and minutes to receive a ticket. For teens, the challenge is to read at least eight books or the equivalent to get a ticket. In addition, each child and teen who reach the challenge will receive a ticket for a chance to win a Kindle Fire 7″ tablet at their branch library. Also, for every 25 items checked out this summer, receive a ticket for our countywide drawing to win one of the grand prizes which include Samsung Galaxy Tablets, a Nintendo Switch gaming system, a 4 pack of Disneyland tickets and more.



Check out the San Bernardino County Library website, http://www.sbclib.org/, for details on the kick-off events and program information.



The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serves a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County Library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.



The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community.



For more information on the San Bernardino County Library system, please visit http://www.sbclib.org/ or call (909) 387-2220.