Golf Tournament Supporting the Veterans Housing Alliance and Local Veterans

Riverside, CA – The Veterans Housing Alliance(VHA) is hosting its first annual golf tournament Friday, Jun 9, 2017 at Indian Hills Country club in Riverside. The VHA invites all members of the community to participate in this tournament experience to help raise money to continue bringing events and resources to Veterans of the Inland Empire. The golf tournament includes raffles, giveaways, and competitions for prizes. Golfers can register at their Eventbrite page.

When a Veteran seeks to purchase a home for the first time, the process can be overwhelming and confusing. The VHA’s goal is to increase home ownership rates among Veterans by providing financial and real estate literacy programs as well as free credit repair and restoration services. We have a group of professionally-qualified and licensed Veterans who will assist with all stages of the process including free credit analysis and repair if needed. As a non-profit organization, our goal is to have 100% of donated funds go back to our Veterans. Although recently formed, the VHA has already gained tremendous support from local business owners, community leaders, and public officials who values align with the organization’s mission.

The goal is simple: We aim to help transition Veterans to home ownership while ensuring they have the assistance and necessary tools needed to make the dream of affordable and sustainable home ownership a reality!