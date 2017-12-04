Helping the Public Start their Dream Business

Fontana, Calif. – Applying for a business license can be both exciting and scary, but with one smile from City of Fontana employee Trish Valdez, you know it’s going to all work out. This Management Services employee loves guiding the public on how to start a business or a non-profit.

Trish Valdez joined the City of Fontana 14 years ago as an Account Clerk in the Management Services Department assigned to business licensing. She drew inspiration from her mom to become a city worker: “My mom made a career of it and provided for our family. She was my role model, always making [city government] seem so exciting and interesting.” Trish became a Certified Revenue Officer through the California Municipal Revenue Tax Association and has served on the National Day of Prayer Committee for the City.

Today, she works as an Account Clerk II, providing customer service to the business community, residents, various government agencies and her co-workers. A few of her duties include preparing reports, sending out renewal and delinquency notices and collecting various fees and documents for the annual fireworks program throughout the year. Trish enjoys that “there is never a dull moment. Legislation is always changing. I love sharing with people information on how to start a business or a non-profit; I love to hear their dreams and moneymaking ideas.”

Trish has gained a wealth of information over the 14 years with the City. “I am the most proud of the fact that I am still here. I came in knowing nothing about business licenses.” When it comes to new employees, Trish advises them to never give up on their dreams: “Keep reaching, you’ll get there. Only believe.”

Seven years ago, Trish and her husband took a leap of faith in transforming their home bible study into a church. As Senior Co-Pastors of Lost and Found Ministries International, they “love being a part of something bigger than [them]selves. It’s about people, and they need to know how much God loves them.” Located in San Bernardino, Lost and Found Ministries International holds many community events throughout the year and works with homeless ministries and missionaries. The church’s Thanksgiving community lunch was a hit this year, serving approximately 200 people.

In her spare time, Trish enjoys hanging out with her husband and their six grandchildren, dancing and watching movies. As a movie-quoting enthusiast, she often quotes “There’s no place like home” from the iconic Wizard of Oz. “I’m not much of a traveler and my home is my haven.”

Trish has been selected as the City of Fontana Employee Spotlight for the month of December based on nominations from her peers. “Thank you to my peers who nominated me. It’s good to see I’m making a difference in the workplace.”

This holiday season, Lost and Found Ministries International is holding a toy giveaway. Christmas Eve service begins at 10:00 a.m. and toy donations are welcome. For more information about obtaining a business license in the City of Fontana, please contact Trish Valdez at (909) 350-6561 or tvaldez@fontana.org.