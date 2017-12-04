Rancho Cucamonga Mayor’s State of the City Address, Feb. 22

Rancho Cucamonga, CA – The City of Rancho Cucamonga, in partnership with the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the 2018 Mayor’s State of the City Address, presentation and networking event, Thursday, February 22, 2018 presented in the Lewis Family Playhouse followed by heavy appetizers and networking in Celebration Hall at the Victoria Garden Cultural Center.

This annual event is an opportunity for Mayor L. Dennis Michael to share with our business community, partners, and residents the highlights of city efforts and initiatives from the prior year and share a vision of exciting things on the horizon for the community.

This year’s theme “It Doesn’t Just Happen,” is meant to be a celebration of the work, thought and (at times) years of effort, that goes into making our City a special place to live, have a business, work, and play. From award-winning libraries and exceptional schools, business community, and public safety professionals and partners to thoughtfully planned communities and a commitment to providing innovation spaces, Rancho Cucamonga continues to set a high standard.

In partnership and in support of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce, as a fund raiser for this important business partner, the City of Rancho Cucamonga is providing proceeds of ticket sales to the Chamber of Commerce for all those who use the Code: CHAMBER when purchasing tickets either on-line or Box Office.

The community is encouraged to join us for an evening of informative insight, appetizers and celebration of our wonderful City, Thursday, February 22, 2018, 5:00 – 9:00 pm. Ticket cost is $25 and includes presentation followed by networking Reception. Contact the Lewis Family Playhouse Box Office for Tickets via on-line at www.LewisFamilyPlayhouse.com or by calling (909) 477-2752.

The City of Rancho Cucamonga expresses its appreciation to the Sponsors for this event: Title Sponsor: Premier Food Services; Gold Sponsors: Victoria Gardens & Burrtec; Silver Sponsors: Chaffey College, Cucamonga Valley Water District, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), Minuteman Press and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Their gracious support provides a memorable evening for all attendees, assisting to off-set costs and provide tickets at a reasonable price. Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event can contact Dianna Lee at (909) 774-2208 or Dianna.Lee@CityofRC.us.