Thousands of Inland Empire Students Graduating

Above: One group of Crafton Hills College graduating students share a joyous moment during commencement.

2,000 San Bernardino Valley, Crafton Hills College Students to Graduate Today

Graduation is quickly approaching for the San Bernardino Community College District class of 2017. SBCCD will hold two commencement ceremonies, at 9 a.m. at San Bernardino Valley College and 6 p.m. at Crafton Hills College on Friday, May 26. In all, more than 2,000 students will be eligible to walk across the stage to receive their technical certificate or associate’s degree, as their professors, academic advisors, family and friends cheer them on. Free guest parking will be available at both campuses.

Time: 9.a.m. at San Bernardino Valley College and 6 p.m. at Crafton Hills College

San Bernardino Valley College Henley Field ( map

701 S. Mount Vernon Ave. San Bernardino, CA 92410





Crafton Hills College campus quad ( map

11711 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa, CA 92399

Mt. San Jacinto College Honors 44 Graduates from its Nursing Program

The Mt. San Jacinto College School of Nursing held a pinning ceremony for its nursing graduates on May 24, 2017. Forty-four were honored during the event on the San Jacinto Campus. The graduates were presented with nursing pins by the faculty of the MSJC School of Nursing. These students are now prepared to take the national licensing exam to become registered nurses. The students will be among the 1,356 students who graduate on May 26, 2017 at the Ramona Bowl in Heme

Diagnostic Medical Sonography Students Are Employment-Ready

Nine students who made up the Mt. San Jacinto College Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) class of 2017 all passed their licensing exams before MSJC’s graduation day on May 26, 2017. The accomplishment of 100 percent of students receiving Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (RDMS) licensing before graduation is a first for the DMS program. This licensing is important so that students are employable on or before graduation day and is a testament to the success and reputation of the program and education at MSJC. The MSJC Diagnostic Medical Sonography program is accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Program (CAAHEP). MSJC is one of only three accredited community college programs in Southern California. The accreditation allows students to sit for licensing exams 60 days before graduation.