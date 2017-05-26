Inland Health Professions Coalition is training students in the fight against teen suicide

Pomona, CA – Suicide and mental health have come to the forefront of the national conversation in recent months, sparking interest amongst high school students who wish to prevent such tragedies. The Inland Health Professions Coalition (IHPC,) in partnership with Tri-City Mental Health, is offering students, 16 or older, mental health first aid training June 6th and 7th, from 10 AM – 2:30 PM at the Tri-City Wellness Center in Pomona. This 8-hour certificate course will help students identify those who are having a panic attack, contemplating suicide, or struggling with substance abuse.

Students will hear from Lora Illng, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) who will be sharing personal stories and how to support friends or family struggling with mental health issues. Participants who complete the course will receive a 3-year certification through the National Council for Behavioral Health. This event is free for students but requires online registration.

“Students have expressed concerns over family members or friends whom they know are suffering from mental health illness. Educating students on how to react and how to help someone will empower them and provide support to someone in need.” -Sonia Ventura, Outreach Specialist for Reach Out

Where: Tri-City Wellness Center 1403 N. Garey Avenue Pomona, CA 91767

About IHPC