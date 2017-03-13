Inland Empire Health Plan Earns Top Provider Satisfaction Scores

Rancho Cucamonga, Ca. – Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) earned excellent overall marks from Doctors, Specialists and other healthcare Providers on its 2016 Provider Satisfaction Survey, scoring at or above the 90th percentile in most measured areas for consecutive years.

The annual Provider Satisfaction Survey, performed by an independent survey vendor, allows IEHP to measure how well it is meeting its Providers’ expectations and needs.

Providers surveyed ranked IEHP at the:

99th percentile for “IEHP Compared to All Other Health Plans”

98th percentile for “Overall Satisfaction with Call Center Staff”

98th percentile for “Overall Satisfaction with Financial Services”

97th percentile for “Recommend IEHP to Other Physicians’ Practices”

“IEHP is always looking for better, more innovative ways to meet the growing needs of our Providers,” said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Bradley Gilbert. “With more than 6,000 healthcare providers, 40 hospitals and 19 IPAs, this continued recognition of excellence from our Providers validates our commitment to deliver quality service.”

SPH Analytics (SPHA), an independent, National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) certified survey vendor, administered the survey on IEHP’s behalf from October to December of 2016. SPHA is a trusted leader in healthcare quality measures and analytics that can accurately compare IEHP to many other health plans throughout the US. The percentile rankings used above are in comparison to many other health plans surveyed by SPH Analytics. Each question on the survey focuses on specific attributes of the health plan.

Providers rate their satisfaction on:

Recommend to Other Physicians’ Practices

Overall Satisfaction

Provider Relations

Health Plan Call Center Service Staff

Utilization and Quality Management

Network/Coordination of Care

Finance Issues

Pharmacy

This continued success on the survey does not surprise Chief Network Officer Kurt Hubler who said, “IEHP has become a nationally recognized leader in managed care, serving more than 1.26 million Inland Empire residents. We could not have achieved this level of success in today’s changing healthcare environment without strong partnerships with our growing network of providers and the dedication of our employees.”

